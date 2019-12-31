|
MUNDEN Martin of March, passed away peacefully on 13th December 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved Husband of Thelma, dearly loved Dad of Andrew, Father-in-law of Jenny, devoted Grandad of Alex and Oliver, Brother of Mick and Lesley, Brother-in-law of Janice, Gordon and Harry and friend of many. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 13th January 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory please for Royal Papworth Charity may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019