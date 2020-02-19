|
|
BEDDOW Mary of March passed away peacefully on 10th February 2020 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital aged 86 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late John, much loved mum of Ruth, Mother-in-law of Tony, devoted Grandmother of Helen, Matthew, Claire and Andrew and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020