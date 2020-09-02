|
BROOKS Mary 'Annette'
passed away peacefully 18th August 2020, aged 91 years at Park House Nursing Home, Peterborough. Devoted wife of the late Michel and loving mother to Mary, Ann, James & Hugh. A dear mother-in-Law, grandmother, aunt and friend of many. Private funeral service due to current circumstances. No flowers at family's request. Donations for Peterborough Samaritans and Peterborough Quaker Meeting may be sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD Tel: 01733 561128
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 2, 2020