CHAPMAN
Mary Alice
Sadly on 25th January 2020 at Lyncroft Care Home, Wisbech, aged 93 years, now reunited with her beloved husband Raymond. A Loving mum to Peter, much loved mother in law of Daphne, devoted nan of Vicky and James and adored grandma of Isabel and Jasmine. Her funeral service shall take place on Monday 2nd March 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 11:30am. Familyflowers only please. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020