Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
GRANGE

Mary

passed away peacefully at Orchard House Care Home on 28th January 2020 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of Pete, much loved mum of Kath, the late Tony, the late Kevin, Janet, the late Michael and Trudy and an adored nan and great nan. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Thursday 13th February at 10.00am. Family flowers only please. Donations for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020
