|
|
HALL
Mary
Peacefully passed away at her home with her family around her on Friday 14th August 2020, aged 94 years. Beloved wife of the late Arthur, loving mum to Judith, Carol, John and Arthur, much loved mother in law, cherished and adored nan and great nan. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service shall take place on Monday 7th September 2020 at St. Augustine's Church, Wisbech at 1:45pm followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Sadly due to the current circumstances the family respectively ask that only immediate family attend her service. For any further information please contact W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020