HORSPOLE Mary
Peacefully, on the 17th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, formerly of Walpole Highway. Beloved wife of the late Ken. A much loved mum, granny and great-granny. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Norfolk & Norwich Association For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020