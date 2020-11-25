Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HORSPOLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary HORSPOLE

Notice Condolences

Mary HORSPOLE Notice
HORSPOLE Mary

Peacefully, on the 17th November, 2020, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 89 years, formerly of Walpole Highway. Beloved wife of the late Ken. A much loved mum, granny and great-granny. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Norfolk & Norwich Association For The Blind, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -