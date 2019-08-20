Home

Peacefully on 30th July 2019 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Mary Formerly of Nordelph. Aged 97 Years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Doug, a much loved Mum of Valerie and the late Ursula and a dear Mother in law, Nan and Great Nan. Funeral Service Stowe Bridge Parish Church on 28th August at 11.30am followed by Cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Flowers may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 20, 2019
