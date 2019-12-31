Home

JORDAN Mary (nee Suttle) of March, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 15th December 2019, aged 77 years. Loving Wife of David, much loved Mother to Mark, Chris and Sarah, a devoted Grandmother, Sister to John and David and friend of many. Funeral Service at St John's Church, March on Thursday 2nd January 2020 at 12.15pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019
