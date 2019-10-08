|
|
SOUTHGATE Mary passed away peacefully at home on 7th October 2019, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Chris and Stephen and a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd October at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019