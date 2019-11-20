|
MICHELIN
Maureen Dorothy
born 3rd May 1946 passed away peacefully in her sleep at Peterborough City Hospital on 10th November 2019 aged 73 years. Loving Wife to Bob, much loved Mum, Nan and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 27th
November 2019 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory for Dementia UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019