WESLEY Maureen of March, passed away peacefully on 19th December 2019, aged 74 years. Dearly loved Wife of Graham, much loved Mum of Ian and Neil, Mother-in-law of Michelle, loving Sister of Doreen and a dear Sister-in-law, Aunt, Great-Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 3.30pm. At the family's request, please wear bright clothing. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for The Salvation Army may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner and Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019