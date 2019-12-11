Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice CLARKE

Notice Condolences

Maurice CLARKE Notice
CLARKE

Maurice peacefully on 25th November at Glenfield House, Wisbech, Maurice, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Freda, brother of Janet and the late Kathleen. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 11th December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -