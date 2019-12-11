|
|
CLARKE
Maurice peacefully on 25th November at Glenfield House, Wisbech, Maurice, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Freda, brother of Janet and the late Kathleen. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 11th December at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019