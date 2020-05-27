|
|
CLITHEROE
Maurice 'Jim'
Aged 84 years of Leverington. Peacefully on 17th May 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, devoted dad of Paul, dear father-in-law of Catherine, much loved grandad of Daniel and Daisy, Jake and Carly, great grandad of Penny and Indie, a dear brother of Margaret and Liz, a dear uncle and friend to many. A family cremation will take place at Fenland Crematorium on Monday 1 st June 2020 at 10.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Jim's memory for 'Breast Cancer UK' may be made online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 27, 2020