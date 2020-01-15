Home

W & W G West
Love Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 1HP
01945 584512
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00
All Saints Church
Walsoken
View Map
LOWE

Maurice John

Suddenly but peacefully on 2nd January 2020 aged 79 years. Husband of the late Marjorie. A loving Dad, Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother, Uncle and Friend of many who will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all. His funeral takes place at All Saints Church, Walsoken on Tuesday 28th January 2020 at 10.00am followed by burial at Walsoken Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if desired, to Rose Lodge Care Home at the service or sent c/o W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech PE13 1HP. Tel. 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
