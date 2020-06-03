Home

Funeral
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
11:00
New Road Cemetery
Chatteris
View Map
RAYNER Maurice passed away peacefully at Hinchingbrooke Hospital on 20th May 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved Husband of the late Margaret, a dear Dad to Kerry, Susan and Stephen and a loving Grandad, Great-Grandad, Brother and friend of many. A private family funeral will take place at New Road Cemetery, Chatteris on Friday 12th June 2020 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for EACH may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 3, 2020
