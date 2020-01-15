Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice SHELDRAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice SHELDRAKE

Notice Condolences

Maurice SHELDRAKE Notice
SHELDRAKE

Maurice passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Hilda, he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. His funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, and donations for SSAFA may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY Tel. 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
