SHELDRAKE
Maurice passed away peacefully on Tuesday 24th December 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved husband of Hilda, he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved him. His funeral service is to be held at Fenland Crematorium, March, on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, and donations for SSAFA may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY Tel. 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020