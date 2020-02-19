|
SHORT
Maurice of Manea passed away peacefully on 5th February 2020 aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of the late Doris, much loved Dad of Valerie and her partner Rob, devoted Grandad of Justin and Carl and a dear Great Grandad, Great Great Grandad, Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at St Nicolas Church Manea on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 11.30am followed by Interment inManea Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Manea United Football Club may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020