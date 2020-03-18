|
|
SKEELS
Maurice
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday 11th March, 2020 aged 90 years. Beloved husband of the late Brenda, dearly loved dad of Shirley and Sandra, cherished father-in-law, g.dad, great-grandad and dear friend of many. Will be so sadly missed. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Doddington on Thursday 26th March at 2.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Maurice for the East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service. All enquiries to George James & Son, City Road, March, PE15 9LT Tel. 01354 652208
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020