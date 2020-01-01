|
|
ELIAS
Meurig Mervyn
1934 - 2019
In loving memory of Meurig Mervyn Elias, of Chatteris, Cambs (formerly Cwmffrwd, Carmarthen), aged 85 years, who passed away peacefully on the 10th December 2019 after a long and bravely battled illness. A beloved dad to Nigel and father-in-law to Cath, wonderful grandad to Rhys and Sam and step-grandad to Ben, and a devoted dad to his beloved cat, Max. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will be held on Friday 10 th January 2020 at St Peter and St Paul Church Chatteris at 12.30pm, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, will be collected c/o Cooperative Funeral Care, Chatteris PE16 6NN and shared between Peterborough Hospital Ward A2 and Hinchingbrooke Hospital Walnut Ward, both who provided excellent care to Meurig throughout the last year of his life.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 1, 2020