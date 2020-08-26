Home

BARBER

Michael William

passed away peacefully after a battle bravely borne on 19th August 2020 aged 68 years. Much loved dad to Martin, Tracy, Christopher and the late Gary and father in law to Tania, Mark and Jackie. A cherished grandad to Matthew, Oliver and Caitlyn. A very dear brother to Susan and uncle to his nieces and nephews in the USA and a good friend to Janet. Funeral is private. Donations for Great Ormond Street Hospital may be sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech PE13 3DE or online at www.ajcoggles.co.uk and follow the Memory Giving link
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020
