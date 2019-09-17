Home

Aged 78 years, of Elm. Suddenly but peacefully on 9th September 2019 at his home. Much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great-uncle. Mick will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn on Tuesday 24th September 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'British Heart Foundation' and 'Cancer Research' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019
