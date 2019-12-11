Home

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
Michael DANIELS

Notice Condolences

Michael DANIELS Notice
DANIELS

Michael 'Danny'

Aged 74 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 2nd December 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Danny will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Church Walsoken on Friday 20th December 2019 at 11.00 am, followed by interment in Walsoken Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations if desired for 'The Chestnuts Care Home' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 11, 2019
