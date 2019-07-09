|
DUFF
Michael Edward 'Micky' Sadly passed away on 3rd July 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved husband of Judith, father of Christopher, father-in-law of Helen and grandad to Ryan and Jack. Funeral Service to be held at Walpole St Peter Church on Friday 26th July 2019 at 1.00pm followed by committal at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to be shared between Walpole St Peter Church fund and a memorial to Michael in Leverington. All enquiries to W & W G West Funeral Directors, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 1HP. Tel: 01945 898265
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 9, 2019