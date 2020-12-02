Home

Michael FORREST

Michael FORREST Notice
FORREST Michael Leslie 'Mike'

passed away peacefully at home with close friends and family by his side on 27th November 2020, aged 64 years following a short illness. Dearly loved husband, dad, grandad, son and brother who will be sadly missed by all that knew him. The funeral service is private. Donations welcomed for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and Ferry Project may be sent to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech or online at www.ajcoggles.co.uk and follow the Memory Giving Link.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 2, 2020
