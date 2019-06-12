|
|
GRAY
Michael
'Mick'
Passed away peacefully at The Alan Hudson Centre on Saturday 1st June 2019, aged 79 years. Loving husband of Sandra. Much loved dad of Jean and Andrew 'Fred'. Loving brother of Ann, Peter and the late Jane. Much loved father-in-law of Mark and Helen. Much loved grandad of Liam, Adam, Hayley and Kerry. Much Loved stepdad of Julian. The funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please by request. Donations in lieu can be made at the service for The Alan Hudson Centre in memory of Mick. All further enquiries to Central England Co-operative Funeralcare, Fitzwilliam Street, Peterborough, PE1 2RX. Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 12, 2019