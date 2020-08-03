|
|
HAYNES
Michael 'Mick'
Aged 74 years of Wisbech St Mary. Peacefully on 27th July 2020 whilst in Thorpe Hall Hospice. Beloved husband of the late Lynda, devoted dad of Louise and Simon, a dear father-in-law, much loved grandad, brother and friend of many, who will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 14th August at 10.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to be shared between 'Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice' and 'Arthur Rank Hospice Charity - AHDTC' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or send to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 3, 2020