KNIGHT
Michael Randall
Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on Wednesday 24th July 2019. Michael Randall, aged 83 years. Dearly loved brother of Eric Barnard and the late Doris, Ilona, and Davina. Much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 8th August 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn, 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019