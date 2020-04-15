|
|
RICHARDSON
Michael 'John'
passed away peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side on 31st March 2020 aged 76 years. Devoted husband to Velma, adored dad of Jeanette, much loved brother to Ken and a dear brother in law. A cherished grandad, great grandad, uncle and a good friend to many. There will be a private committal at Fenland Crematorium, donations in John's memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 15, 2020