|
|
SIGGEE
Michael of March passed away on 23rd July 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Janet and Manda, Father-in-law of Ian and Mark, devoted Grandad of Stuart, Gabin, Darren and Zoe and Great Grandad of Harry and Lyla. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Age UK may be made online at
www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent
Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020