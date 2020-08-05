Home

Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Michael SIGGEE

Michael SIGGEE Notice
SIGGEE

Michael of March passed away on 23rd July 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved Husband of Margaret, much loved Dad of Janet and Manda, Father-in-law of Ian and Mark, devoted Grandad of Stuart, Gabin, Darren and Zoe and Great Grandad of Harry and Lyla. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in his memory for Age UK may be made online at

www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner and Son Independent

Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 5, 2020
