STEVENSON
Michael
of Chatteris passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on 20th August 2020 aged 74 years. Much loved husband, dad, grandad, brother and uncle. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd September, 10.30am at Fenland Crematorium March. Donations in Michael's memory for District Nurses and Hospice at Home, can be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare 72 High Street, Chatteris PE16 6NN Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020