Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 2, 2020
10:30
Fenland Crematorium March
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael STEVENSON

Notice Condolences

Michael STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON

Michael

of Chatteris passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on 20th August 2020 aged 74 years. Much loved husband, dad, grandad, brother and uncle. Due to current circumstances, a private family funeral service will take place on Wednesday 2nd September, 10.30am at Fenland Crematorium March. Donations in Michael's memory for District Nurses and Hospice at Home, can be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare 72 High Street, Chatteris PE16 6NN Tel: 01354 760072
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -