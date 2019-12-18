Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael TURRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael TURRELL

Notice Condolences

Michael TURRELL Notice
TURRELL

Michael James "Mick" Passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 11th December 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad to Barb and Andrew and father in law to Joe and Nicky. Cherished grampy to Charlotte, Chloe and Ethan and great grampy to Oliver. Mick will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 30th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for RSPB may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -