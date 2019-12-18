|
TURRELL
Michael James "Mick" Passed away peacefully at Addenbrooke's Hospital on 11th December 2019 aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat, much loved dad to Barb and Andrew and father in law to Joe and Nicky. Cherished grampy to Charlotte, Chloe and Ethan and great grampy to Oliver. Mick will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends. The funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 30th December at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations for RSPB may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019