Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lucas Funeral Directors Ltd
31 Dogsthorpe Road
Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PE1 3AD
01733 561128
Resources
More Obituaries for Michel BROOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michel BROOKS

Notice Condolences

Michel BROOKS Notice
BROOKS Michel Jacques passed away peacefully 19th November 2019, aged 94 years at Longueville Court Nursing Home, Peterborough. Devoted husband to Annette and loving father to Mary, Ann, James and Hugh. A dear father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend of many. Meeting for Thanksgiving to be held at the Quaker Meeting House, Thorpe Road, Peterborough on 13th December at 12.30pm. No flowers at family's request. Donations for Peterborough Samaritans and Peterborough Quaker Meeting may be made on the day or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -