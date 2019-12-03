|
BROOKS Michel Jacques passed away peacefully 19th November 2019, aged 94 years at Longueville Court Nursing Home, Peterborough. Devoted husband to Annette and loving father to Mary, Ann, James and Hugh. A dear father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend of many. Meeting for Thanksgiving to be held at the Quaker Meeting House, Thorpe Road, Peterborough on 13th December at 12.30pm. No flowers at family's request. Donations for Peterborough Samaritans and Peterborough Quaker Meeting may be made on the day or sent to John Lucas Funeral Directors, 31 Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, PE1 3AD.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 3, 2019