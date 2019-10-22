Home

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
WIEGAND Minnie Evelyn passed away peacefully at home on 10th October 2019, aged 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Eric, much loved mother of Paul and Mark and grandmother of Isabel. Her funeral service will be held on Monday 11th November 2019, 2.30pm at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, can be made to the RNIB at the service or sent c/o W & W G West Funeral Home, 1 Love Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 1HP. Tel: 01945 584512
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019
