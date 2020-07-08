|
|
NORTON Miriam formerly of Whittlesey, passed away peacefully on 28th June 2020 at Aria Court, March, aged 90 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Hughie, much loved Mum of John, Mother-in-law of Karen, Step Mother of Brian, his Wife Janet and the late Alan and a dear Sister, Nanna and Great-Nan. Due to the present circumstances a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in her memory for Age UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 8, 2020