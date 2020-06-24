|
|
ABBOTT
Mona Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, Mona, aged 91 years, formerly of Wisbech and Emneth. Much loved wife of the late Dave Abbott, mum to Ian, Julie, Diane and David (South Africa) and grandma to Cal, Skye and Jenson. Private cremation due to current circumstances. Memorial to be held at a later date. A remarkable woman, sadly missed, now at peace and reunited with Dave. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be sent c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020