Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona ABBOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona ABBOTT

Notice Condolences

Mona ABBOTT Notice
ABBOTT

Mona Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 16th June 2020 at Peterborough City Hospital, Mona, aged 91 years, formerly of Wisbech and Emneth. Much loved wife of the late Dave Abbott, mum to Ian, Julie, Diane and David (South Africa) and grandma to Cal, Skye and Jenson. Private cremation due to current circumstances. Memorial to be held at a later date. A remarkable woman, sadly missed, now at peace and reunited with Dave. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, may be sent c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -