SPRIGGS Mona of Walsoken, Wisbech passed away peacefully at her home on 25th August 2020, aged 87 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Geoff, much loved Mum of Paul, Christopher and Stephen and a dear Mother-in-law, Gran, Great-Gran, Sister, Aunt and friend of many. Due to current circumstances a private family funeral service will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn. Donations in her memory for Walsoken PCC may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 9, 2020
