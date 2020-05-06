|
WILDING Mona Hilda of March, passed away peacefully on 30th April 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of Cliff, much loved Mum of Chris, Mother-in-law of Mandy, devoted Nan of Ross and Leanna and Great-Nan of Auraelia. Due to the present circumstances a private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020