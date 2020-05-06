Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Mona WILDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mona WILDING

Notice Condolences

Mona WILDING Notice
WILDING Mona Hilda of March, passed away peacefully on 30th April 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved Wife of Cliff, much loved Mum of Chris, Mother-in-law of Mandy, devoted Nan of Ross and Leanna and Great-Nan of Auraelia. Due to the present circumstances a private family funeral will take place. Donations in her memory for Macmillan Cancer Support may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -