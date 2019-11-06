|
HURST Monica Rosina formerly of Wimblington, passed away peacefully on 20th October 2019 at Hinckley Park Care Home, Leicestershire, aged 95 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Roy, much loved Mum of Pat, Mother-in-law of John, devoted Grandma of David, Diane, Gill and Elaine and a Great-Grandma. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, Wimblington on Monday 18th November 2019 at 11.30am followed by Interment in Wimblington Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for St Peter's Church, Wimblington may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019