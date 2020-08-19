Home

Muriel GRIGGS

Notice Condolences

Muriel GRIGGS Notice
GRIGGS

Muriel (née Rigby)

passed peacefully away at The Chestnuts Residential Care Home, Wisbech on Tuesday 4th August 2020 aged 95 years. The Dearly Loved wife of the late Jack. Leaving behind devoted son Philip and his wife Verna, Grandchildren Felicity, Warrick, his wife Michelle and Great Grandson Elijah. Sadly due to government regulations Private Cremation. All Enquires to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020
