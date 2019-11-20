|
JONES Muriel
(nee Pocklington)
of March, passed away peacefully on 10th November 2019 at her home, aged 92 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Roy and a much loved Mum, Mother-in-law, Grandma, Granny, Sister, Aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 29th November 2019 at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for North West Anglia Foundation Trust Charitable Fund (for the Haematology Ward) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 20, 2019