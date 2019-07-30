|
TAYLOR
Muriel
Peacefully on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, Muriel, formerly of Upwell, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Herbie and late son, much loved mum of Alan and the late David, mother-in-law of Sue, step mother of Margaret and David, nan, great-nan and Aunty Muriel. Funeral Service to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March, 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Salvation Army may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell, PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 30, 2019