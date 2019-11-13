|
ALVIN
Myra of Chatteris, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday 7th November 2019 surrounded by her family, aged 65 years. Dearly loved wife of Mark and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Service at St Johns the Baptist Church, Somersham on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 1.00pm followed by Interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Motor Neurone Disease Association may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019