|
|
MORTLOCK Neil of March, passed away peacefully on 30th May 2020 at Swan House, Chatteris aged 86 years. Devoted Husband of the late Margaret, adored Dad of Anne, John and Jane, Father-in-law of Sandra and John, treasured Grandad of James and Naomi, Great-Grandad of Emilia and friend of many. Private family funeral will take place. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020