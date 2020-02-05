|
|
BUTLER
Neville Charles
Peacefully on 29th January 2020 at Dove Court Care Home, Wisbech, aged 94 years. Beloved husband to Audrey, loving dad of Jennifer, Linda, Malcolm, Ivan and Alison and a much loved father in law, grandad, great grandad and great great grandad. Neville will be sadly missed by all who knew him. His funeral service shall take place on Thursday 27th February 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be divided equally between the Dove Court Activity Fund and Dementia UK and may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020