PARISH
Neville William
'Nev'
Passed away peacefully at Holbeach Hospital on 18th May 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral Service will be held at Holy Trinity Church, Holbeach on Wednesday 19th June at 11.00am followed by interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Wisbech. Flowers, or donations for Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 12, 2019
