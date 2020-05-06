|
TURNER
Neville (Buster)
Peacefully on 22nd April at his home, Neville (Buster), aged 78 years. The dearly loved Husband of Janet and a much loved Dad of Lisa and Partner Stuart, Donna and a devoted Grandad to Sophia, Brother of Mick and the late John. "BUSTER THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC." Sadly due to government restrictions there will be a private Interment. Donations for Cancer Research UK may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020