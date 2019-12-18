|
WEST
Neville Harris
Aged 89 years of Emneth. Peacefully on 9th December 2019 whilst in North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech. Dearly loved husband of Iris, much loved dad of Malcolm (dec) and Jane, dear father-in-law of Stephen, brother of Wallace, brother-in-law of Vera and Betty. Neville will be sadly missed by all who knew him. A funeral service will be held at Emneth Methodist Chapel on Monday 23rd December 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Trafford Ward - North Cambs Hospital' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 18, 2019