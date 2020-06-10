Home

Norman POPE

Norman POPE Notice
POPE

Norman

Peacefully on 1st June at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Norman, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Diana, much loved dad of Gary and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly due to government regulations there will be a private Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March. Donations in memory of Norman for Upwell Health Centre may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020
