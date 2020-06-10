|
POPE
Norman
Peacefully on 1st June at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, Norman, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Diana, much loved dad of Gary and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Sadly due to government regulations there will be a private Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March. Donations in memory of Norman for Upwell Health Centre may be sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 10, 2020