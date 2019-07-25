Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
OLGA CHRISTIAN

OLGA CHRISTIAN Notice
CHRISTIAN

nee Turner Olga

Peacefully, on the 23rd July, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 93 years, of Wootton Road, King's Lynn, formerly of Long Sutton. Beloved wife of the late Neville (Nobby). A dearly loved sister and Aunt. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Monday, 5th August, 2019 at 1:00 pm followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Leukaemia Davey Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 25, 2019
